Reviewing BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM)’s and Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) and Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00 Senseonics Holdings Inc. 2 12.05 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioSig Technologies Inc. and Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BioSig Technologies Inc. and Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies Inc. 0.00% -364.2% -292.4% Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -171.2% -65.4%

Volatility & Risk

BioSig Technologies Inc. has a 0.72 beta, while its volatility is 28.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Senseonics Holdings Inc. has a 0.74 beta and it is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BioSig Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11 and a Quick Ratio of 11. Competitively, Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.5 and has 5.1 Quick Ratio. BioSig Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioSig Technologies Inc. and Senseonics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.9% and 57.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.6% of BioSig Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Senseonics Holdings Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSig Technologies Inc. 5.2% 31.26% 97.73% 97.73% 89.13% 103.75% Senseonics Holdings Inc. -10.55% 1.92% -7.83% -39.94% -33.12% -18.15%

For the past year BioSig Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Senseonics Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Senseonics Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors BioSig Technologies Inc.

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary technology platform to minimize noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. The company develops includes PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram, and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system, which acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.