Reviewing BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM)’s and IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)’s results

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) and IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00 IRadimed Corporation 22 7.93 N/A 0.60 39.80

In table 1 we can see BioSig Technologies Inc. and IRadimed Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioSig Technologies Inc. and IRadimed Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies Inc. 0.00% -364.2% -292.4% IRadimed Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 15.2%

Volatility and Risk

BioSig Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.79 and its 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, IRadimed Corporation has a 1.61 beta which is 61.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioSig Technologies Inc. is 11 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11. The Current Ratio of rival IRadimed Corporation is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.6. BioSig Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than IRadimed Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioSig Technologies Inc. and IRadimed Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 25.4%. Insiders held roughly 10% of BioSig Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of IRadimed Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioSig Technologies Inc. -2.59% -19.76% 13.79% 75.67% 31.18% 75.88% IRadimed Corporation 24.05% 18.39% 2.62% -10.43% 4.28% -2.37%

For the past year BioSig Technologies Inc. has 75.88% stronger performance while IRadimed Corporation has -2.37% weaker performance.

Summary

IRadimed Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors BioSig Technologies Inc.

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary technology platform to minimize noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. The company develops includes PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram, and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system, which acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Iradimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories; iMagox MRI pulse oximeter; and iMagox MRI oximeter remote and display products. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its MRI compatible products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Iradimed Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.