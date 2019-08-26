Reviewing BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX)’s and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 1 89.79 N/A -2.02 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.52 N/A 0.85 3.04

Demonstrates BioPharmX Corporation and Strongbridge Biopharma plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Volatility and Risk

BioPharmX Corporation is 93.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.07 beta. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 0.81 beta and it is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioPharmX Corporation and Strongbridge Biopharma plc are owned by institutional investors at 16.1% and 66.4% respectively. BioPharmX Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.64%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats on 7 of the 8 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.