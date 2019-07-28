Reviewing BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX)’s and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 2 117.79 N/A -2.25 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BioPharmX Corporation and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of BioPharmX Corporation and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of -0.04 shows that BioPharmX Corporation is 104.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc. is 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioPharmX Corporation are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sophiris Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioPharmX Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for BioPharmX Corporation and Sophiris Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Sophiris Bio Inc. is $4.83, which is potential 378.22% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioPharmX Corporation and Sophiris Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.9% and 7.9%. 0.7% are BioPharmX Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Sophiris Bio Inc. has 0.85% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28% Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.