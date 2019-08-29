Reviewing BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX)’s and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s results

Both BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 1 108.34 N/A -2.02 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 149.50 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BioPharmX Corporation and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

BioPharmX Corporation has a 0.07 beta, while its volatility is 93.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.97 beta which is 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.1% of BioPharmX Corporation shares and 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares. BioPharmX Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.64%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.