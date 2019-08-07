Reviewing BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX)’s and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 2 97.38 N/A -2.02 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 10.45 N/A -1.94 0.00

Demonstrates BioPharmX Corporation and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of BioPharmX Corporation and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for BioPharmX Corporation and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $14, with potential upside of 44.48%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioPharmX Corporation and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.1% and 99.4% respectively. BioPharmX Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.64%. Competitively, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation has -84.41% weaker performance while Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 63.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.