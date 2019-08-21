Reviewing BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX)’s and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s results

BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 1 100.01 N/A -2.02 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioPharmX Corporation and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BioPharmX Corporation and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.07 shows that BioPharmX Corporation is 93.00% less volatile than S&P 500. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a 0.09 beta and it is 91.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioPharmX Corporation and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s potential upside is 135.29% and its consensus price target is $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.1% of BioPharmX Corporation shares and 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. Insiders owned 1.64% of BioPharmX Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.