Reviewing BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX)’s and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s results

Since BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 1 362.73 N/A -2.02 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 6 10.98 N/A -0.76 0.00

Demonstrates BioPharmX Corporation and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BioPharmX Corporation and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Volatility & Risk

BioPharmX Corporation has a beta of 0.07 and its 93.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on the other hand, has 1.91 beta which makes it 91.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioPharmX Corporation and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is $8, which is potential 41.59% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BioPharmX Corporation and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.1% and 77.7%. BioPharmX Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.64%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has weaker performance than BioPharmX Corporation

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.