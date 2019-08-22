Reviewing BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX)’s and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s results

BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 1 95.08 N/A -2.02 0.00 NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BioPharmX Corporation and NuCana plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BioPharmX Corporation and NuCana plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1% NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BioPharmX Corporation and NuCana plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, NuCana plc’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 158.06%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.1% of BioPharmX Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 38.7% of NuCana plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.64% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares. Competitively, NuCana plc has 15.36% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41% NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than NuCana plc.

Summary

NuCana plc beats on 7 of the 8 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.