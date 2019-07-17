Reviewing BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX)’s and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s results

We are contrasting BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 2 122.35 N/A -2.25 0.00 Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioPharmX Corporation and Equillium Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of BioPharmX Corporation and Equillium Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioPharmX Corporation is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Equillium Inc. is 33.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 33.1. Equillium Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioPharmX Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BioPharmX Corporation and Equillium Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.9% and 28.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 14.76% of Equillium Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28% Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation was more bearish than Equillium Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Equillium Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.