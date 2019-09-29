Reviewing BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX)’s and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)’s results

Both BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation N/A 0.00 13.26M -2.02 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 8.76M -0.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of BioPharmX Corporation and Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of BioPharmX Corporation and Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 3,727,860,556.65% -870.1% -334.1% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 180,406,532.53% -19.9% -17.1%

Volatility & Risk

BioPharmX Corporation is 93.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.07. From a competition point of view, Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a 0.09 beta which is 91.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BioPharmX Corporation and Enochian Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.1% and 2.4%. About 1.64% of BioPharmX Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation was more bearish than Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.