Reviewing BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)’s results

BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 2 163.37 N/A -2.25 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 62.11 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioPharmX Corporation and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioPharmX Corporation and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BioPharmX Corporation and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.9% and 0.69%. BioPharmX Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.16% 1.89% -13.6% -26.33% -8.47% -13.6%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.