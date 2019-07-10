Reviewing BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX)’s and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)’s results

Both BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 2 151.89 N/A -2.25 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.35 N/A -0.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioPharmX Corporation and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BioPharmX Corporation and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.04 beta means BioPharmX Corporation’s volatility is 104.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 3.06 which is 206.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioPharmX Corporation is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioPharmX Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BioPharmX Corporation and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.9% and 25% respectively. Insiders held 0.7% of BioPharmX Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.73% 13.99% -55.73% -82.92% -76.56% -47.28%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.