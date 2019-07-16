Reviewing BioPharmX Corporation (BPMX)’s and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s results

BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioPharmX Corporation 2 126.18 N/A -2.25 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioPharmX Corporation and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.04 shows that BioPharmX Corporation is 104.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s 141.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.41 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioPharmX Corporation is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 7.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.7. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioPharmX Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BioPharmX Corporation and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Acer Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $44, with potential upside of 1,233.33%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.9% of BioPharmX Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 60.5% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of BioPharmX Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88%

For the past year BioPharmX Corporation had bearish trend while Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.