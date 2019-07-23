Reviewing BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)’s and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 18 14.70 N/A -0.94 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Zymeworks Inc.’s consensus price target is $34, while its potential upside is 39.86%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Zymeworks Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 40.7%. Insiders held 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.2% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.13% -3.31% 10.72% 17.8% -6.28% 34.59% Zymeworks Inc. -2.94% 19.42% 15.17% 31.35% 14.52% 23.57%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Zymeworks Inc.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.