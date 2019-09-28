Reviewing BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)’s and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s results

Both BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 4.20M -2.30 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. N/A 0.00 14.27M -20.30 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 73,298,429.32% 0% 0% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 3,143,171,806.17% -161.4% -141.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares. Insiders owned 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 5 of the 9 factors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.