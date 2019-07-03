Reviewing BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)’s and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s results

Since BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.26 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $5.5, with potential upside of 1,095.65%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 43.3%. Insiders held 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.13% -3.31% 10.72% 17.8% -6.28% 34.59% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.85% -22.89% -26.75% -59.49% -76.24% -22.21%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 34.59% stronger performance while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.21% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.