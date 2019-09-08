Reviewing BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)’s and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s results

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 102.36 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 57.4%. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 22.93%. Competitively, Selecta Biosciences Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.