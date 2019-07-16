Reviewing BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)’s and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s results

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 25.8% respectively. Insiders owned 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.13% -3.31% 10.72% 17.8% -6.28% 34.59% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -5.43% -4.92% -29.55% -66.21% -80.58% -28.1%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while Ovid Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.