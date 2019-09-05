Reviewing BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)’s and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)’s results

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 50 109.80 N/A -2.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and MyoKardia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and MyoKardia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of MyoKardia Inc. is $90, which is potential 75.10% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and MyoKardia Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 82.09%. Insiders owned 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than MyoKardia Inc.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.