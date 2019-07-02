Reviewing BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)’s and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s results

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 26 71.79 N/A -4.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Insmed Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Insmed Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1%

Analyst Ratings

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Insmed Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00

Insmed Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $43.5 average target price and a 68.74% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

About 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.13% -3.31% 10.72% 17.8% -6.28% 34.59% Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Insmed Incorporated.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Insmed Incorporated beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.