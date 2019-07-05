Reviewing BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)’s and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s results

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 8.57 N/A -7.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Analyst Ratings

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Competitively Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $69.17, with potential upside of 48.05%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

About 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.4% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.13% -3.31% 10.72% 17.8% -6.28% 34.59% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has stronger performance than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.