Reviewing BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)’s and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)’s results

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 7.60 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares. 22.93% are BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.