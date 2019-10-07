Reviewing BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)’s results

Both BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 4.20M -2.30 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 12.12M -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 73,555,166.37% 0% 0% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 251,420,984.94% 0% 0%

The shares of both BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 0.69% respectively. Insiders held 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 40.67% stronger performance while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.36% weaker performance.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.