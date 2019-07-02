Reviewing BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)’s and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s results

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00

In table 1 we can see BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -176% -100.7%

Analyst Ratings

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 123.88% and its average price target is $9.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.9% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% are Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.13% -3.31% 10.72% 17.8% -6.28% 34.59% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -1.49% 1.79% 2.58% 27.65% 5.03% 11.83%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.