Reviewing BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)’s and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s results

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 84 471.10 N/A -6.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the average price target of Blueprint Medicines Corporation is $110.4, which is potential 43.99% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 22.93%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was less bullish than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.