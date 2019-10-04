Reviewing BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)’s and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s results

Both BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 4.20M -2.30 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 24 0.00 13.63M -5.73 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Arvinas Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 73,426,573.43% 0% 0% Arvinas Inc. 56,981,605.35% 413.1% -120.9%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Arvinas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Arvinas Inc.’s potential upside is 73.70% and its average price target is $33.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Arvinas Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arvinas Inc.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.