Reviewing BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)’s and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 3.1%. Insiders owned roughly 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend while Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.