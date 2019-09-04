Reviewing BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)’s and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s results

Both BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Analyst Ratings

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 501.85% and its average price target is $26.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.27% are Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 40.67% stronger performance while Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -24.95% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.