Reviewing Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)’s and Genomic Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX)’s results

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) and Genomic Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bionano Genomics Inc. 3 1.60 N/A -2.24 0.00 Genomic Health Inc. 66 6.34 N/A 1.13 64.75

Table 1 highlights Bionano Genomics Inc. and Genomic Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bionano Genomics Inc. and Genomic Health Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionano Genomics Inc. 0.00% 345.7% -87.3% Genomic Health Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 13.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bionano Genomics Inc. is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Genomic Health Inc. is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.7. Bionano Genomics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Genomic Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bionano Genomics Inc. and Genomic Health Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionano Genomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genomic Health Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, Genomic Health Inc.’s average price target is $73, while its potential downside is -0.35%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bionano Genomics Inc. and Genomic Health Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.3% and 94%. About 16.2% of Bionano Genomics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are Genomic Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bionano Genomics Inc. -6.79% 6.53% -36.65% -40.64% 0% -50.19% Genomic Health Inc. 11.88% 23.97% 14.3% -2.34% 39.36% 13.29%

For the past year Bionano Genomics Inc. had bearish trend while Genomic Health Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Genomic Health Inc. beats Bionano Genomics Inc.

Genomic Health, Inc., a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions. The company offers the Oncotype DX invasive breast cancer test that is used for early stage invasive breast cancer patients to predict the likelihood of breast cancer recurrence and chemotherapy benefit. It also provides the Oncotype DX colon cancer test, which is used to predict the likelihood of colon cancer recurrence in patients with stage II disease, as well as for use in patients with stage III disease treated with oxaliplatin-containing adjuvant therapy. In addition, the company provides the Oncotype DX tests for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ, a pre-invasive form of breast cancer; the Oncotype DX prostate cancer test, which provides a genomic prostate score to predict disease aggressiveness in men with low risk disease, as well as used to enhance treatment decisions for prostate cancer patients in conjunction with the Gleason score or tumor grading; and Oncotype SEQ Liquid Select test, a non-invasive liquid biopsy test, which uses next-generation sequencing to identify and select actionable genomic alterations to quantify the presence and burden of cancer, as well as helps to predict the sensitivity or resistance to specific drugs for patients with certain late-stage cancers, such as lung, breast, colon, melanoma, ovarian, or gastrointestinal cancers. Its development stage pipeline products include Oncotype TRACK products for non-invasive tumor monitoring. The company offers its products through a network of distributors. Genomic Health, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Epic Sciences, Inc. and BiocartisGroup NV. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Redwood City, California.