Reviewing Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)’s and Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s results

This is a contrast between Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) and Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bionano Genomics Inc. 4 2.34 N/A -1.88 0.00 Exact Sciences Corporation 93 28.20 N/A -1.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see Bionano Genomics Inc. and Exact Sciences Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) and Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionano Genomics Inc. 0.00% 83.8% -80% Exact Sciences Corporation 0.00% -30% -13.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bionano Genomics Inc. is 4.9 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, Exact Sciences Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.4 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Exact Sciences Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bionano Genomics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Bionano Genomics Inc. and Exact Sciences Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionano Genomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Exact Sciences Corporation 0 0 6 3.00

Exact Sciences Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $109.5 consensus price target and a -4.69% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bionano Genomics Inc. and Exact Sciences Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.6% and 87.4%. 0.1% are Bionano Genomics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Exact Sciences Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bionano Genomics Inc. -24.36% -26.26% -28.24% -56.81% 0% -43.99% Exact Sciences Corporation -6.06% 0.39% 6.83% 27.81% 83.3% 51.14%

For the past year Bionano Genomics Inc. had bearish trend while Exact Sciences Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Exact Sciences Corporation beats Bionano Genomics Inc.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It has a collaboration, license, and purchase agreement with Genzyme Corporation; and license agreement with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research. The company also has an agreement with MDxHealth SA for collaboration in the field of epigenetics and molecular diagnostics. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.