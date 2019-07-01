Reviewing Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)’s and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)’s results

This is a contrast between Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bionano Genomics Inc. 4 2.25 N/A -1.88 0.00 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 18 188.33 N/A -1.62 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionano Genomics Inc. 0.00% 83.8% -80% Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -98.1% -40.3%

Liquidity

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.1 and 4.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. are 22.9 and 21.9 respectively. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Bionano Genomics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionano Genomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. has a consensus target price of $22, with potential downside of -3.89%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.6% of Bionano Genomics Inc. shares and 50.1% of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. shares. 0.1% are Bionano Genomics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bionano Genomics Inc. -24.36% -26.26% -28.24% -56.81% 0% -43.99% Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. -4% 2.35% -1.03% 30.88% -4% 66.96%

For the past year Bionano Genomics Inc. had bearish trend while Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. beats Bionano Genomics Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.