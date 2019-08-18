Reviewing Biomerica Inc. (BMRA)’s and Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)’s results

We are contrasting Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) and Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica Inc. 3 6.08 N/A -0.25 0.00 Cantel Medical Corp. 75 4.11 N/A 1.54 59.88

Table 1 highlights Biomerica Inc. and Cantel Medical Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Biomerica Inc. and Cantel Medical Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -44.2% Cantel Medical Corp. 0.00% 10% 6.3%

Volatility & Risk

Biomerica Inc. has a beta of 1.34 and its 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Cantel Medical Corp.’s 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Biomerica Inc. is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Cantel Medical Corp. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Biomerica Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cantel Medical Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Biomerica Inc. and Cantel Medical Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 1.3% and 89.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Biomerica Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Cantel Medical Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biomerica Inc. 16.89% 33.55% 50.85% 32.31% -7.84% 107.65% Cantel Medical Corp. 14.34% 14.28% 33.33% 15.22% 1.03% 23.95%

For the past year Biomerica Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cantel Medical Corp.

Summary

Cantel Medical Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Biomerica Inc.

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions worldwide. The companyÂ’s diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; and to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily focuses on products for gastrointestinal, food intolerances, diabetes, and esoteric tests. The company offers its products to hospital and clinical laboratories, medical research institutions, medical schools, pharmaceutical companies, chain drugstores, wholesalers, and physicians' offices, as well as to distributors. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention products and services for the healthcare market worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Endoscopy, Water Purification and Filtration, Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. The Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets; transport systems; mobile medical carts; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid and flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; cleaning and disinfecting reusable components used in gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures; and technical maintenance services. The Water Purification and Filtration segment provides water purification systems; bicarbonate systems; hollow fiber filters; filtration and separation, liquid disinfectants and cold sterilization, and dry fog products; and room temperature sterilizers for the dialysis and specific healthcare applications, research laboratories and pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and commercial industrial customers. The Healthcare Disposables segment offers biological and chemical integrators, sterilization pouches, towels, bibs, tray liners and sponges, nitrous oxide/oxygen sedation equipment and related single-use disposable nasal masks, face masks, shields, hand sanitizers, germicidal wipes, surface disinfectants, saliva ejectors, evacuator tips and plastic cups, and prophy angles and pastes, as well as waterline treatment products for maintaining safe dental unit waterlines. The Dialysis segment provides medical device reprocessing systems, sterilants/disinfectants, dialysate concentrates, and other supplies for renal dialysis. The company sells its products through its direct distribution network in the United States; and directly or under third-party distribution agreements internationally. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.