Reviewing Biomerica Inc. (BMRA)’s and Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s results

Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) and Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica Inc. 2 5.54 N/A -0.25 0.00 Antares Pharma Inc. 3 6.69 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Biomerica Inc. and Antares Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -44.2% Antares Pharma Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -7%

Risk and Volatility

Biomerica Inc. has a 1.32 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Antares Pharma Inc.’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Biomerica Inc. are 3.9 and 2. Competitively, Antares Pharma Inc. has 2.3 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Biomerica Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Antares Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Biomerica Inc. and Antares Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomerica Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Antares Pharma Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Antares Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9.04 consensus target price and a 196.39% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.1% of Biomerica Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.7% of Antares Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 15.2% of Biomerica Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.3% of Antares Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biomerica Inc. -2.51% -12.58% -6.96% -21.55% -34.24% 31.9% Antares Pharma Inc. -3.38% 2.88% -9.21% -21.43% 14.4% 5.15%

For the past year Biomerica Inc. has stronger performance than Antares Pharma Inc.

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions worldwide. The companyÂ’s diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; and to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily focuses on products for gastrointestinal, food intolerances, diabetes, and esoteric tests. The company offers its products to hospital and clinical laboratories, medical research institutions, medical schools, pharmaceutical companies, chain drugstores, wholesalers, and physicians' offices, as well as to distributors. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. In addition, the company is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency. It has strategic alliances and partnership arrangements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.; AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and Ferring B.V. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.