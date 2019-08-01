Reviewing Biomerica Inc. (BMRA)’s and Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER)’s results

Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) and Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) compete against each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica Inc. 3 6.61 N/A -0.25 0.00 Akers Biosciences Inc. 1 2.66 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Biomerica Inc. and Akers Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -44.2% Akers Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -100.3%

Volatility & Risk

Biomerica Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.32 beta. Competitively, Akers Biosciences Inc. is 195.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.95 beta.

Liquidity

Biomerica Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Akers Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. Biomerica Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akers Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Biomerica Inc. and Akers Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.1% and 8.7%. Insiders owned roughly 15.2% of Biomerica Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Akers Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biomerica Inc. -2.51% -12.58% -6.96% -21.55% -34.24% 31.9% Akers Biosciences Inc. -1.36% -7.5% -19.57% -68.27% -78.54% -33.45%

For the past year Biomerica Inc. has 31.9% stronger performance while Akers Biosciences Inc. has -33.45% weaker performance.

Summary

Biomerica Inc. beats Akers Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions worldwide. The companyÂ’s diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; and to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily focuses on products for gastrointestinal, food intolerances, diabetes, and esoteric tests. The company offers its products to hospital and clinical laboratories, medical research institutions, medical schools, pharmaceutical companies, chain drugstores, wholesalers, and physicians' offices, as well as to distributors. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Akers Biosciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness. Its marketed products also include PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Â‘CheckÂ’, a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek, a breath test for oxidative stress using the Lync reader and digital app. The companyÂ’s pipeline products comprise Breath Diabetic Ketoacidosis, a disposable breath ketone device for diabetic monitoring; Breath PulmoHealth Â‘CheckÂ’, a suite of breath tests for biomarkers indicating asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and lung cancer; PIFA PLUSS Chlamydia, a rapid test for sexually transmitted diseases; and BreathScan KetoChek, a breath test for ketosis using the Lync reader and digital app. Akers Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.