Reviewing BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)’s and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s results

This is a contrast between BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 86 8.88 N/A -0.50 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 45 2058.63 N/A -3.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Zogenix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Zogenix Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22%

Volatility & Risk

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a beta of 1.34 and its 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Zogenix Inc. has a 1.9 beta and it is 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Zogenix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The consensus target price of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is $115.71, with potential upside of 50.84%. Competitively Zogenix Inc. has an average target price of $61, with potential upside of 17.92%. Based on the data given earlier, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is looking more favorable than Zogenix Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Zogenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. had bearish trend while Zogenix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Zogenix Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.