Reviewing BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)’s and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 85 8.61 N/A -0.50 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6%

Risk and Volatility

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1.34 beta, while its volatility is 34.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 1.07 beta is the reason why it is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. which has a 51.1 Current Ratio and a 51.1 Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is $120, with potential upside of 63.18%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has -6.85% weaker performance while XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 13.43% stronger performance.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.