Reviewing BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)’s and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)’s results

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 87 9.01 N/A -0.50 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.52 N/A -3.22 0.00

Demonstrates BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and VIVUS Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Risk & Volatility

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.34 beta. In other hand, VIVUS Inc. has beta of 1.79 which is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, VIVUS Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. VIVUS Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and VIVUS Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 48.90% and an $114.64 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and VIVUS Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 17.1%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of VIVUS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has -6.85% weaker performance while VIVUS Inc. has 49.78% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats VIVUS Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.