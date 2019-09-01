Reviewing BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)’s and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s results

Both BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 85 8.68 N/A -0.50 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a consensus target price of $120, and a 59.87% upside potential. Competitively Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a consensus target price of $27.33, with potential upside of 207.08%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is looking more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 14.8% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares. 0.6% are BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. had bearish trend while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.