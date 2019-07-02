Reviewing BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)’s and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s results

Both BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 89 9.92 N/A -0.50 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 36 10.06 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Risk & Volatility

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.47 beta. From a competition point of view, PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.92 beta which is 92.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Its rival PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 36.23% upside potential and a consensus target price of $114.64. PTC Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 consensus target price and a 6.27% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. looks more robust than PTC Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 89.9% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.4% are BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 4.37% 5.32% 35.99% 19.64% 37.15% 17.69%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has weaker performance than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats PTC Therapeutics Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.