Reviewing BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)’s and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s results

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 89 9.92 N/A -0.50 0.00 Novavax Inc. 21 4.66 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Novavax Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The upside potential is 36.23% for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. with consensus target price of $114.64. Competitively the consensus target price of Novavax Inc. is $1.35, which is potential -76.23% downside. The results provided earlier shows that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. appears more favorable than Novavax Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.42% of Novavax Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.95% of Novavax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36% Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend while Novavax Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Novavax Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.