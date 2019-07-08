Reviewing BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)’s and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s results

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 89 9.48 N/A -0.50 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14 while its Quick Ratio is 14. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s consensus target price is $114.64, while its potential upside is 42.60%. Competitively Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $17.75, with potential upside of 88.23%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 62.6%. 0.4% are BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. was less bullish than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.