Reviewing BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)’s and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)’s results

Both BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 87 8.39 N/A -0.50 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6%

Volatility & Risk

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.34 beta. Competitively, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s beta is -0.31 which is 131.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.5. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 59.87% and an $114.64 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. had bearish trend while ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.