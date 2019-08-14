Reviewing BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)’s and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s results

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 87 8.47 N/A -0.50 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.34 beta indicates that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 34.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s 83.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are 3.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Global Cord Blood Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 58.34% and an $114.64 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 18.2%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).