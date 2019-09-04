Reviewing BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)’s and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 85 8.47 N/A -0.50 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.34 beta. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a 1.83 beta and it is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$129.33 is BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 78.68%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 14.8%. About 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has -6.85% weaker performance while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.