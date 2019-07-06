Reviewing BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)’s and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s results

Both BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 89 9.66 N/A -0.50 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 254.20 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are 3.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21 and 21 for Current and Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$114.64 is BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 39.80%. Meanwhile, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $40, while its potential upside is 60.97%. The information presented earlier suggests that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 98.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has 2.36% stronger performance while Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -15.91% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.