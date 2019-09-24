Reviewing BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)’s and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s results

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 83 8.44 N/A -0.50 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.34 beta indicates that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 34.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.4. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is $119, with potential upside of 65.00%. Competitively Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $7, with potential upside of 106.49%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 84.9%. Insiders owned 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has -6.85% weaker performance while Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.54% stronger performance.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.