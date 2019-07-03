Reviewing BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

Since BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 89 9.91 N/A -0.50 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Risk and Volatility

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.47 beta. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 1.7 which is 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 36.40% for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. with average target price of $114.64. Meanwhile, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $12.25, while its potential upside is 412.55%. The data provided earlier shows that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 7.2%. Insiders held 0.4% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has 2.36% stronger performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -13.34% weaker performance.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.