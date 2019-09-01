Reviewing BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)’s and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s results

We are comparing BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 85 8.68 N/A -0.50 0.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3 17.46 N/A -1.17 0.00

Demonstrates BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0 0 0 0.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 59.87% and an $120 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. was less bearish than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.