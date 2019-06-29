Reviewing BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)’s and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s results

Both BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 89 10.10 N/A -0.50 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 48 3.56 N/A 12.15 4.61

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1%

Risk & Volatility

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1.47 beta, while its volatility is 47.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.68 beta which makes it 68.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s average price target is $114.64, while its potential upside is 33.85%. On the other hand, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 13.13% and its average price target is $66.33. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is looking more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 86.5% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.4% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has weaker performance than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.